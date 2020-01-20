Mostert brings 49ers to the Super Bowl with a 37:20 win over Packers | National sport

advertisement

SANTA CLARA, CA. (AP) – From No. 2 in the draft to one of the last two standing teams.

It was a remarkable turn for the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo largely a spectator. Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37:20 for Sunday’s NFC championship.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play for the championship in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.

The Niners won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Last season it ended 4: 12 after Garoppolo suffered a knee injury at the end of the season in week 3.

San Francisco is now one of two remaining teams after Rodgers and the Packers (14-4) took a second win this season. The 49ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after four or fewer wins, along with Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as number 2 overall, set the tone when he ended the second round of the game in Green Bay with a 13-yard bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, an outstanding former specialty team, has done much of the rest in a remarkable story of salvation for a former surfer who was injured seven times and only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he’s become an important part of the top NFC team this year, leading the Niners with 772 yards in the regular season, and delivering an eternity performance in the NFC title game.

He was in second rush in a playoff game to Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

He started when he blew 36 yards in a third-and-8 trap game to open the scoring on San Francisco’s second drive.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and ran 160 yards in half. He was the only player in NFL history to race at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers were unable to achieve this feat when they were overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a career low of 3.15 yards per attempt here in November with a 37-8 loss and was not much better in the first half of the second leg.

He lost a shot from the middle to the end of Green Bay’s only promising ride in half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in half, and didn’t convert his first third of the season against the Niners, except for a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones on the opening of the second quarter for its first third rebuild in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers sealed the trip with a 9-yard TD pass for Jones, but by then the game had gotten too far out of hand.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up with a 326-yard pass, but it wasn’t close enough when the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

The Niners asked very little Garoppolo, who thanks to the great running game and the one-sided score only threw eight passes. He played for 24 minutes between his sixth and seventh rounds and ended with six finishes for 77 meters.

Rodgers’ two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven direct playoff games with at least two TD throws, one less than Joe Flacco’s record.

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after an injury to his pectoral muscle in the first half. … left CB Jaire Alexander with a thumb injury in the second half.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman suffered a shoulder injury in the first half.

49ers: The team’s seventh Super Bowl appearance against the Chiefs on February 2nd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

