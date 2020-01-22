Most taxpayers are confident about tax preparation

advertisement

A new survey shows that taxpayers feel good about their tax filing skills. 89 percent say they feel confident that their retentions are set up correctly, and 95 percent say they are confident of making all possible deductions.

FinanceBuzz, a financial information website, found that 55 percent of those polled felt they were paying too much federal tax, while 43 percent believed it was “just right”. Those who identified themselves as Republicans felt a little more likely than those who identified themselves as Democrats (52 percent) when they paid too much tax (57 percent).

In addition, 79 percent of those surveyed stated that they preferred to receive a tax refund at the time of the tax.

advertisement

More than two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans plan to file their tax returns in January or February.

The full survey results can be found at https://financebuzz.com/taxes-survey.

advertisement