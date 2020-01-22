Most American adults do not know that six million Jews died in the Holocaust

advertisement

Half of adult Americans do not know the basic facts about National Socialism and the Holocaust, including the number of Jews killed and the reasons for the Nazis’ takeover.

These are some of the results of a new Pew Research Center study published Tuesday, about a week before the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation. The study asked almost 13,000 respondents, Jewish and non-Jewish adults and teenagers, four questions about the Holocaust.

Most knew that the Holocaust took place between 1930 and 1950 and that Nazigettos were areas of cities where Jews were forced to live. But only 45 percent knew that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust. 12 percent each thought the number was lower or higher, and 29 percent did not know the answer. Only 38 percent of the teenagers knew the number of Jews killed.

However, these numbers are higher than those reported in a 1993 survey of adults in the United States commissioned by the American Jewish Committee. This survey found that only 35 percent of adults knew the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust, and only a small majority said the word “Holocaust” refers to the extermination of Jews, as opposed to 84 percent of adults in the United States in the Pew survey.

In the Pew study, 43 percent of American adults knew that Adolf Hitler had become chancellor through a democratic process. A quarter of the adults believed that Hitler came to power through violence, and another 25 percent did not know. Only a third of the respondents aged between 13 and 17 knew that Hitler took the position democratically.

After the liberation of the Nazi German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, Holocaust survivors stood behind a barbed wire fence in Nazi Poland. Courtesy of Yad Vashem Archives / Handout via REUTERS

Overall, in the Pew study, almost half of the adults knew the answers to three or four of the questions, while 16 to 18 percent knew the answers to zero, one or two questions. Adolescents answered all four questions at lower rates than adults. University graduates answered all four questions above average.

Jewish respondents to the Pew survey answered all questions correctly at a higher rate than the overall sample. Ninety percent knew the time of the Holocaust, 86 percent correctly defined ghettos and knew that 6 million Jews were killed, and 57 percent knew that Hitler became democratic chancellor.

The survey was conducted in February 2019 with a total sample of 10,971 adults in the United States. The overall sample had an error rate of 1.5 percent, while the Jewish sample of 429 respondents had an error rate of 8.6 percent. The teenagers were interviewed in March and April 2019, and the total sample of 1,811 had an error rate of 3.1 percent.

