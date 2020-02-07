Advertisement

Two attempts on a spring afternoon almost 40 years ago brought Moss Finn to the Irish sports pantheon, but recently he was in the news for another reason. After over 140 years of doing business, the family sports shop at Finn’s Corner closed last week. He spoke to Michael Moynihan about the modern game, the older game and everything in between

When we meet, he points out that he’s only been retired for three days, but Moss Finn – neat and compact, much like his time as a flying winger – will acclimatize.

It’s a big hiring, he says, “but it’s not that long ago.” Finn made a name for himself as a top scorer when 12: 9 was an entertaining rugby scoreline and the Finn’s Corner store crossed the two streams: sports and business.

“Ours was a little different in that we had a niche business with rugby and GAA, especially rugby. Where we met was the practical side of the sport if you wanted – boots and mouthguards, studs and laces. Lifestyle sports and these stores are more of high street fashion if you want to.

“People like to own a sports shop, but it takes a lot of graft. It’s fun, but it takes time and effort. It is a job. “And is subject to the vagaries of the economy. He points to the difficulties of competition with large sports shops:” Obviously, the big sports companies give boots to the top players so that people can go out and buy these boots.

“Take a Cristiano Ronaldo boot. That could cost 200 euros, so you’re talking about an elite product. Jonathan Sexton wears a certain boot on Saturday, people want to buy it on Monday.

“But in recent years, the major sportswear companies have not offered us the elite product because we were an independent shop.

“They deal with chains rather than independent stores, so it got a little more difficult.

“We were still fine now, but it was getting closer. And if big chains had products that we couldn’t access and the kids wanted the number one product, well. , , It would have been difficult for the future. “

Circumstances are also changing. The early European adventures in Munster sparked great interest in rugby, but Finn points out that economic realities trumped tradition.

“When Münster started to do well, as a local rugby store, if you like, well established, with a long history, we did it well.

“I remember advising adidas about the quantities we sold regarding Munster products – and finally telling us that we couldn’t sell their products anymore, and Lifestyle did it.

In the early days of Munster’s European success, we had probably the busiest time we’ve ever had in the store. But lately someone would have to come in, maybe home for Christmas, to bring a Munster top – and you’d have to tell them that this is the lifestyle domain.

“We also learned that the sale of the Irish jersey, which is reserved for Elvery, was excluded on the routes we would have been on.”

This tension between the demands of heritage and the requirements of professionalism brings us to a problem: the centralization of Munster’s activities in Limerick.

“Münster was traditionally a double tower situation. In my opinion two is always better than one, but some of the foreign players (with Munster) said you should have a base and for some reason we always listen to the foreign voice and not our own gut.

“Limerick is now the center, the academy and so on – and yet the population is in Cork. This disrupts the supply chain, especially if a good student is a good player. In 1963, UCC won the Munster Senior Cup with seven doctors on the team from who were two of the greatest Irish players of all time – Jerry Walsh and Pat McGrath – if they were around now they couldn’t play for Munster because they would be prevented from joining the Academy as medical students, which is ridiculous.

“I don’t understand why the base in Limerick has to be. Look at the results in Cork when Tommy Kiernan defeated Australia in Musgrave Park in 1967.

“Similarly, we beat Australia in 1967, the first team in the northern hemisphere to do this with one player from every club in Cork on the team: Terry Moore from Highfield, Phil O’Callaghan from Dolphin, Tommy Kiernan and Noel Murphy by Cork Con, Jerry Walsh with Sunday’s Well and Pat McGrath from UCC.

“To say that Cork cannot be the basis for Münster is disingenuous for Cork. I’m not saying Limerick didn’t matter, but Cork did play a fundamental role and there should be two centers rather than one.

“There is a huge gap between everything that happened before 1995 and everything that has happened since. That agrees with me.”

It is no surprise that Finn is so committed to the club that he sees as “caught” in the modern rugby structure.

“If the club has a young guy whose dream is to play for Münster and you don’t let him do it, then his dream has disappeared.

But Münster’s philosophy was to get something out of the clubs and they don’t give anything back. It’s up to the individuals who keep their clubs alive – the extraordinary work done by individuals who should get more support.

“I may not be the most objective viewer, but if you want to improve as a player you have to play games. The academy approach is the opposite, it only plays a small role in games here and there. And when they play a full game , they cannot play for more than 60 minutes because they are not used to it.

“We came from a situation where someone like Ollie Campbell played for Old Belvedere six or seven years before he ever played for Ireland. I think the IRFU is trying to create an elite group of clubs that play at a level just below the provinces, but it’s like turkeys are right for Christmas. It is an anomaly. “

The entertainment value of the game suffered from outside influences, he adds: “One thing I don’t like is that less football is played because there is less space. With the money, coaches came from the rugby league and they took defense to another level.

“In our time, we were taught to defend from the inside out, while rugby league coaches in umbrella form brought the defense in from the outside in.

“And the game is not that entertaining. You get a weird good game, but you only see rugby when a game is lost.

“If we had less impact on the rugby league, the game might have been more open.”

And maybe driven by local voices. Finn points out that Irish accents are available for coaching. Then why are they no longer used?

“Last weekend when Ireland was in trouble and the camera went to Andy Farrell and Mike Catt – I have nothing against them, but it is outrageous to see guys like this roar to Ireland. Why are Mark McCall and Leo Cullen not there? ?

“Also at Münster a few weeks ago: The camera shows a South African, an Australian and an Englishman who are responsible for Münster. I think we tend to hear foreign voices in this country.

“To be fair, we also had Eddie O’Sullivan and Declan Kidney, but you would wonder if training in Ireland is just a training ground for some of these other coaches before they get a job at home again.”

Far from the men who won this triple crown in 1982, although he is probably fed up with questions about these two attempts against Wales …

Moss Finn, third from left, leads a support line with Ollie Campbell when Huge McNeil starts an attack on England on Lansdowne Road in 1983.

“Not at all. It’s great. Your colleague Barry Coughlan wrote this story Monday night after the game in old Beecher’s on Patrick Street. I had spent the night after the game in the hospital. The first pint I had after the game was in Cork on Monday night and Barry came in. “

The concussion had of course taken Finn to the hospital.

“I was in the field under the west bleachers in the second half, and anyone who ever thought about it would empathize – I suddenly came out, it was like hearing everything again. The late Willie Duggan was right in front of me and I asked him what the score was.

“Shut up,” he said, “you made two attempts and we’ll hit them.”

“‘OK.’

“I think it passed for the first try. I got a bang on the head so I didn’t really enjoy the experience when it happened. And Duggan got me right in the second half. I don’t have that many caps so it’s great to be reminded. “

Was the right balance between preparation and enjoyment at the time?

“I think so. We have prepared very hard, which not everyone appreciates now.

“The club was of the utmost importance – we often played for Ireland on a Saturday and returned to Cork Con on Sunday. No problem. The club was the most important in rugby, and if you look at it, we probably won just as often against Wales and England. We certainly enjoyed it more. “

We also.

