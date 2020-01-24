Mosque burned down, hate crimes devastated in East Jerusalem - Israel News

advertisement

On Friday evening, a fire broke out in a mosque in the Beit Safafa district in East Jerusalem and graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the building.

No one was injured by the incident, but the mosque was damaged.

One of the sayings on the walls calls the illegal outpost “Kumi Ori” outside the Yitzhar Jewish settlement in the West Bank. Outpost settlers have been involved in several violent clashes with Israeli forces, including throwing stones, and have committed a number of hate crimes in Arab villages across the West Bank.

Graffitti at the mosque read: “Destroy for Jews?” regarding the demolition of Israeli structures at the outpost: “Destroy for the enemies!”

In early January, Israeli forces demolished two buildings on Kumi Ori Hill after the Supreme Court refused a petition to stop the outpost from being demolished. One person was arrested for attacking security forces during the operation.

Meanwhile, 15 Palestinians were arrested on Friday morning on the way to prayer on the Temple Mount. On Thursday, the Islamic Movement and Hamas called for protest prayers on Friday as more and more Jews came to the Temple Mount, according to the organizations.

Unusual police officers entered the complex. The police released tens of thousands of messages to residents of East Jerusalem on Friday asking them to pray but to follow the law.

