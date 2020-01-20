Mosque attacks widow who sells family business as 'emotionally' hard only

advertisement

The sorrowful widow of a man killed during the mosque attacks on March 15 sells the family business because it is “emotionally and physically difficult” to continue without him.

Shadia Amin, whose husband Ahmed Abdel-Ghany died in the shooting, launched the food truck last week.

The couple came from Cairo, Egypt, to New Zealand in 1996 and in 2016 started the company making and selling zalabia, a traditional dessert from the Middle East.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Shadia Amin hopes that someone will buy the food truck and continue to sell the traditional treat from the Middle East.

But the 67-year-old said that although the treat was popular with customers, she had made the difficult decision to make it a day.

“We started in mid-2016 and it was really good, but we’ve always done it together,” she said.

“He was my companion. It’s hard to keep going emotionally. You don’t show it to the customer, but you are hurt inside.”

Shadia and Ahmed were regular customers on the market and the festivals of Cathedral Square Friday, but due to the long days and the physical work, it was not possible to go on alone.

“It was a difficult decision to sell it. It’s not easy for me at my age. Ahmed did a lot of the physical work.”

A number of companies are closed after 15 March.

DELIVERED

Gamaluddin Abdel-Ghany was one of the 51 worshipers killed on March 15.

Ayman Hamid, who lost his brother and business partner Amjad Hamid, said he was forced to close Mefco Mediterranean Food in Sockburn after sales fell after the attacks

But Shadia said the food truck was very profitable and hoped that someone would continue to sell the Egyptian street food, which is vegan and comparable to a donut.

“We knew that people love donuts, but ours was a little different. At the beginning, we wondered if they would be accepted, but it went really well.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Shadia Amin has made the difficult decision to sell her family business.

“It is a successful company, we are the ones who brought zalabia to the market in New Zealand. You make good money and because we were retired, it was good that extra money came in.”

Zalabia was easy to make, with flour and water as the main ingredients, she said.

“It doesn’t take long to prepare. It’s very popular in the Middle East – people in Egypt love it.”

