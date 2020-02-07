Advertisement

Moses Sumney released a new song. It’s called “Cut Me” and can be heard below. He has also announced that the first part of græ, his new album, will be released on February 21st.

Earlier this week Sumney shared a video with a live performance of his new song “Conveyor”, a previously unreleased title from his upcoming album græ. Sumney visited the Moog Sound Lab to perform “Conveyor” live with a full band. During the performance, Sumney uses the reissued Moog 16-channel vocoder, which Moog brings back after more than 40 years in which the instrument was not produced. The vocoder was introduced in 1978 and popularized by Giorgio Moroder.

Moses Sumney’s last studio album was Aromanticism in 2017. Last November he released his double album græ, which Jagjaguwar will release in two parts. A digital release comes this month and a physical release in May. He has already shared the songs “Polly” and “Virile” from the album and “Me in 20 Years” from part 2.

