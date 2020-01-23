Moses joins Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

advertisement

Victor Moses has been loaned to Inter Milan from Chelsea with an option to buy, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international will again work together with former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Wing-back Moses was loaned to the Turkish club Fenerbahce, with offsides 22 times before injury since the end of November.

Moses will now try to start his Series A career alongside Manchester United defender Ashley Young and former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, who posted a photo of the team with their latest recruit on Wednesday during dinner.

“It is an honor for me to be here and to be an Inter player. I want to thank everyone for the welcome I have received, I can’t wait to get started,” Moses said on Inter TV.

Moses is looking forward to renewing his relationship with Conte, who has won the Stam League 2016-2017 together with Stamford Bridge and the FA Cup. Victor Moses is once again collaborating with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (right) (Nick Potts / PA)

“The opportunity to work with the coach again is something I am very happy with,” Moses said.

“I spoke to him and he has already explained the club project to me. I want to be part of it, I am happy to be here.

“I will do my utmost and want to help the team. There is a lot of quality here, I want to contribute to the field and entertain myself. That is the most important thing.”

In the meantime, the Chelsea club statement did not refer to a possible permanent deal.

“Victor Moses will lend to Inter Milan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, after his temporary spell in Turkey at Fenerbahce returned to Chelsea,” said the Premier League club.

Moses – who also had loan spells in England in Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham – joins an Inter-team that is currently second in the Serie A, just two points behind the Juventus leaders.

