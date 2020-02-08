Mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest level since the 2016 presidential election.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 3.45% in the week of February 6, a six basis point drop from Freddie Mac’s previous week

reported Thursday. It was the third consecutive week that mortgage rates dropped.

The last time the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at or below this level was in October 2016 when it averaged 3.42%.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also declined three basis points to 2.97%, according to Freddie Mac. It was the first time since 2016 that the average interest rate for 15-year fixed housing fell below 3%. However, the floating rate mortgage 5/1 increased by eight basis points to an average of 3.32%.

The decline in fixed-rate interest rates reflected the development of the yield on 10-year government bonds

– The mortgage rates are roughly based on the direction of long-term bond yields. While equity markets rebounded this week as fears of coronavirus spread eased, the 10-year Treasury proved to be more resilient to the upturn. Towards the end of the week, the 10-year yield improved after the release of positive economic data.

“As interest rates fell for the third consecutive week, markets recovered with manufacturing and services activity increasing,” said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater in the report. “The combination of very low mortgage rates, a strong economy and a more positive mood on the financial market suggests that demand for home ownership will continue to increase over the next few months.”

This increasing demand should accelerate the beginning of the spring home buying season, which is generally the most popular time of the year to buy a home for most of the country.

However, a new report, based on research by Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors, shows that shoppers hitting a deal this year will be lucky as experts predict that affordability will deteriorate in the coming years becomes.

“The number of subways across the country that improve home affordability continues to grow,” wrote Sabrina Speianu, senior economist research analyst at Realtor.com and author of the report. “However, this spring season could be the last season in which affordability has improved over time.”

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the affordability of housing improved across all income levels, although the greatest affordability gains were for people with high incomes. Of the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, 87 were able to improve affordability in the fourth quarter.

The increase in affordability was mainly due to low mortgage rates, but other factors also played a role, including rising household incomes, slowing or falling property prices, and inventory increases in some markets. Des Moines, Iowa, saw the largest improvement in affordability nationwide, while Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw the largest decline.

Subject to future global economic events or changes in federal reserve policy, interest rates are expected to stabilize in 2020, the report said. “With interest rate stabilization, only income growth or the construction of more affordable houses can further increase the affordability of houses,” Speianu wrote. “However, income growth has not been able to keep pace with property price growth in the past, and despite recent optimism, builders have not yet reached the normal level of construction activity.”

