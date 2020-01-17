Mortal Kombat animated film title, logo and lead actor revealed

advertisement

A brand new animated Mortal Kombat film from Warner Bros. Animation is reportedly under construction. The film, titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, shows the speakers from Joel McHale (community) as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) as Sonya Blade. Last year it was reported that the two were involved in an upcoming Mortal Kombat project, but their specific roles have not been revealed. The update also brings the news that the series will be released sometime in the first half of 2020, which means we will have a chance to see it soon.

In addition to Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter, many other names for the cast of Scorpion’s Revenge were also known. These include Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Ridhardson as Goro, Gray Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer. We may also see short appearances by other Mortal Kombat fans.

Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham) shoots the animated film Mortal Kombat based on a screenplay by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans). The story and its characters are directly inspired by the popular Mortal Kombat video game series by John Tobias and Ed Boon, which was originally published as an arcade game in 1992. Boon also acts as a creative advisor for Scorpion’s Revenge. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) produces with Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham from Gaslight) as a co-producer, and Sam Register is also on board as an executive producer.

In 1995 Mortal Kombat was developed as a live action film and the cult classic is still well remembered by fans. The Mortal Kombat: Annihilation sequel was to follow in 1997, although most fans of the original prefer to forget about the follow-up. Between the releases of the films, the video game series also broadcast a comic adaptation called Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm. At the end of the 1990s, however, the franchise was no longer officially represented on large or small screens. Of course, James Wan wanted to change that by producing an upcoming reboot movie to bring Mortal Kombat back to cinemas in addition to this new Warner Bros. Animation cartoon.

With the live action movie in the works and the new Mortal Kombat 11 video game with a lot of great downloadable content up to date, it’s the perfect time to release another animated movie. The official logo for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge has also been released, and you can see it below. Look forward to an official release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, but the animated film is expected to be released in the first half of 2020. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.

