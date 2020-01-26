advertisement

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) – Vado Morse scored 20 points and Mount St. Mary’s made two defensive stops in the last 25 seconds to hold Bryant 79-76 on Saturday and extend the winning streak to four games.

Jalen Gibbs had 15 points for Mount St. Mary (9-11, 5-2 Northeastern Conference), while Omar Habwe added 13 points. Damian Chong Qui had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

Adam Grant had 26 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5). Juan Cardenas added 20 points. Ikenna Ndugba had nine rebounds. Bryant had a sizzling start and made 10 3-points before half-time, but was only 3-of-9 after the break.

Grant followed 74-73 25 seconds back and drove for a layup. However, his shot was blocked by mountaineer Nana Opoku, who had four blocks in play. Morse got a free throw and raised to 75-73 when Chong Qui tipped Bryants Ndugba’s ball 11 seconds ahead.

The Bulldogs fouled and Gibbs both gained a lead of 77:73 – just enough to survive a Michael Green 3 hand 22.1 seconds ahead.

Mount St. Mary’s faces Sacred Heart on the street on Thursday. Bryant meets Robert Morris on Thursday.

