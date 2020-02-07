When the Smiths came into the mainstream, they distinguished one from the crowd: Morrissey. Love him or loathe him, the singer’s vocal intensity and projection is undoubtedly captivating.

In this isolated vocal track from The Smiths (1987), you can hear the powerful idiosyncrasies that Morrissey has implemented in each note.

Originally released on Morrissey Solo and now uploaded to YouTube with the kind permission of WhoColor, the isolated vocals are reminiscent of the unique sound Morrissey brought to the Smiths. While Johnny Marr’s contribution to the band is undeniable, his clinking guitars provided the perfect backdrop for Moz’s lyrics. In 1983, when the group broke into the mainstream, it was the singer with flowers in his pocket that everyone was talking about.

From the beginning, Morrissey and Marr enjoyed their roles in the group. Johnny Marr’s guitar talent would lead the band musically and Morrissey would deliver lyrically and, more prominently, vocally. And by the end of the band (and in his solo work afterwards) Morrissey had his vocals blown up.

On Strangeways, Here We Come, the fourth and last record by The Smiths, contains one of the band’s most coveted numbers: “Stop Me if you think you’ve heard it before”. The title is a Moz classic and deals with distrust, relationships, their fragility and the subsequent self-medication.

The song was originally supposed to be released as a single instead of “I started something I couldn’t finish”. However, since the song contained the lyrics “Plan a Mass Mord”, the BBC banished it from the day’s play because of the Hungerford massacre at the time. It meant that the song, at least in the UK, remains a universal deep cut.

It is still a popular fan favorite and certainly one of Morrissey’s best vocal works. Listen to The Smiths’ isolated song “Stop Me If You Believe You Have Heard This Before” below.

Listen to me, oh, listen to me

Stop if you think you’ve heard that before

Listen to me, oh, listen to me

Stop if you think you’ve heard that before

Nothing has changed

I still love you, oh, I still love you

Just a little, just a little less than before, my dear

I was late, I was stubborn

An emergency stop

I smelled the last ten seconds of life

I fell on the crossbar

And the pain was enough to make a shy, bald Buddhist think

And plan a mass murder

Who Said I Lied To You?

Oh who said I lied because I never did? I never

Who Said I Lied Because I Never Lied?

I was locked up, I was held back

And broke my spleen and broke my knee

And then he really laced up in me

Patients on Friday evening

Who Said I Lied To You?

Oh who said I lied? Because I never, I never

Who Said I Lied? Because I never

And so I drank one

It was four

And when I fell on the floor

I drank more

Listen to me, oh, listen to me

Stop if you think you’ve heard that before

Listen to me, oh, listen to me

Stop if you think you’ve heard that before

Nothing has changed

I still love you, oh, I still love you

Just a little, just a little less than before, my dear