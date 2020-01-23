Morrisons plans to cut 3,000 executive jobs to make room for manufacturing sites

advertisement

Morrisons has announced plans to cut around 3,000 executives at its branches.

Plans are part of a personnel restructuring process that creates more jobs in the workshop.

The supermarket, which has nearly 500 stores in the UK, will employ 4,000 more people and create 7,000 new hourly wages.

Many of the new roles will be located at the Morrisons counters on Market Street – butchers, bakers, fishmongers and other fresh food specialists serve customers there.

David Lepley, Retail Director of the Morrisons Group, said: “This proposal means that more colleagues at the forefront will improve product availability and help customers.

“While there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals, we will support them through this process and there will be jobs for everyone who would like to continue working at Morrisons.

“There will also be more roles with greater flexibility, which are very attractive for colleagues with families.”

The change in personnel follows Tuesday’s news that thousands of Aldi employees will receive a wage increase.

