Morocco opens a $ 1.5 million center for Jewish culture in Essaouira - Africa, Asia and Australia

The King of Morocco opened a $ 1.5 million center for Jewish culture in the city of Essaouira.

Last week King Mohammed VI At the inauguration of Bayt Dakira, which means House of Memory in Arabic.

A large number of Jews used to live in the port city, who at one point made up 40 percent of the population. Most Jews fled Morocco because they felt hostile after Israel was founded in 1948 and decades later.

Today fewer than a handful of Jews live in the city.

The center is in a restored house with a small synagogue. It includes a museum, a research center and a room for cultural events. The project was launched by Andre Azoulay, a Moroccan Jew educated in France who serves as the King’s senior advisor.

Most of the funds came from the Moroccan government, a quarter of which came from private donors.

Among the high-profile Moroccan Jews who attended the event and then had dinner with the king were Azoulay and his daughter Audrey, who served as Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or the Moroccan UNESCO The Jewish Comedian Gad Elmaleh and the Chief Rabbi of Geneva, Switzerland Izhak Dayan.

Morocco under King Mohammed VI. Efforts have been made to preserve Jewish sites. The country houses a Jewish museum in Casablanca, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2016 together with an adjacent synagogue.

Jason Guberman, director of the American Sephardi Federation, which is Bayit Dakira’s partner organization, praised the king for his efforts.

“On the one hand, it has the museum and it will be about studying the past, but it is also very much about organizing events and getting people to Essaouira today,” Guberman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It says a lot about the future of Morocco that the king would come to open such a center.”

The American Sephardi Federation, along with the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations, sent a letter to the King of Morocco thanking him for opening the center.

