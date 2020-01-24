Morning news overview - January 24, 2020

advertisement

The viral disease in China that has made hundreds of people sick and has encouraged the Chinese authorities to effectively close three cities is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde said on Thursday that a convicted person cannot fight the death penalty endlessly and it was important that the death penalty reached its finality.

In once separated separatist and militant centers, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shripad Nayak provided the “public darbars” (open interactions) Thursday in Srinagar and Baramulla and distributed cash, baby packages and announced medical tourism plans.

advertisement

The government said on Thursday that Order of the President of August 5 withdrawal of the special rights of Kashmiri people according to Article 370, has become an accomplished fact.

An Indian nurse who works in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for a corona virus, but with a species other than that claimed 18 lives in China, the Indian consulate in Jeddah said on January 23.

Nepal has invited the prime ministers of India and Pakistan along with several other heads of state and heads of state for the Sagarmatha Sambaad, officials in Kathmandu have confirmed. The first multi-stakeholder dialogue event is expected to be the largest diplomatic initiative in the recent history of Nepal, in which many global figures will participate alongside the leaders of the member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

A letter found from Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson describing an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be a “parody” obtained from suspicious sources. It is believed that Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar told the Pune police during a review of the cost statement filed in the “urban naxal” cases.

While the US election season is underway, Congressman Ami Bera called Trump’s policy on developments in India such as Kashmir and the “citizenship test” a “throne of American leadership.”

India will injure New Zealand in a rare five-match T20 International series starting in Auckland on Friday, where seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for visitors.

In anticipation of the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme expected to be rolled out by the BJP government at the Center in June, the Tamil Nadu government has given administrative approval for the implementation of ration card portability within the state.

Pakistan appeared to be making some progress in convincing members of the global watchdog FATF (Financial Action Task Force) of its efforts to curb terrorist financing at an important meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement