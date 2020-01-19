Morning news overview - January 19, 2020

advertisement

From inauguration of water supply, classrooms and heritage lights, 36 Union ministers started a six-day tour on Saturday to attend outreach camps at J&K, the first such visit since the special status of the former state ended more than six months ago on August 5.

Ladies. Suddenly they are visible. Great grandmothers, grandmothers, mothers, teens, baby girls. They have slowly but surely reclaimed a corner of public land and pitched their tent. They also reclaimed a small but visible corner of a balcony in a busy shopping area where a hoarding is placed and young children draw.

National security adviser Ajit Doval met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday and discussed important bilateral issues, including economic development and strategic cooperation.

The Ministry of the Environment has exempted oil and gas companies that are looking for exploration wells from obtaining an environmental permit. The clearance is for both onshore and offshore drilling explorations and the process is an ecologically intensive exercise in which multiple wells are dug and offshore seismic surveys are conducted.

Amidst national protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or CAA, 2019, and the threat of non-cooperation by some states with the central government’s plan to update the National Population Register (NPR) and possibly a National Register of Indian citizens to set up, Kerala has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court from India who want to declare the CAA as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has also filed a similar lawsuit challenging the constitutional validity of the National Investigation Agency Act.

The rise in retail price inflation to an almost six-year high of 7.35% in December has led to increasing concerns that the Indian economy is moving towards stagflation. The current rise in store inflation is mainly due to the rise in prices of vegetables such as onions. Nevertheless, the steady rise in broader inflation rates in recent months amid falling economic growth has led to fear of stagflation.

Treating patients with psychological problems is rarely about controlling the disease alone; A whole range of other factors, such as stigma, discrimination, unconsciousness and long-term rehabilitation, must be addressed by healthcare professionals.

The auction of paddy for a purpose – the legal fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) – in Sasoni-Merbil in the Dibrugarh district in eastern Assam, was postponed on Saturday, while more farmers from other areas participated in the ” rice revolution “.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has said that the temple dedicated to the 19th-century holy Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra, will remain open despite a call for an indefinite bandh from January 19 by some of the local citizens.

