Morgan Wallen Shotguns a beer with a ready-to-use serviceman [Watch]

In a few days, military soldier Michael Perkins will leave his tiny hometown of Johnstown, Ohio, to begin a one-year mission in Iraq.

And he pumped.

Much of this enthusiasm is, of course, thanks to the events that took place last weekend when the dreams of the enthusiastic country fans came true.

He shot a beer next to Morgan Wallen.

“It was absolutely unreal,” says Perkins Taste of Country. “I’ve been tracking (Wallen) for over a year. I traveled all over the country to see him in concert. Having a chance to do that with him was, I mean, it still gives me chills. “

The story behind this epic shotgun begins last Wednesday (January 15th) when Perkins and his best friend Tyler wanted to do four shows in a row on Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses roadshow tour. The next day, on Thursday (January 16), the two met and greeted each other with the “Chasing You” hit maker.

And immediately understood Perkins and Wallen.

“I told Morgan how I got involved at the end of the month and how I would love to have a shotgun beer with him. He asked me if I would win, “Perkins says with a laugh.” I told him I didn’t want to smoke him at his own concert. “

Thursday night came and went, and then came and went Friday night.

“I mean, the guy is Morgan Wallen,” says Perkins. “I could imagine that he’s so busy.”

The actual shotgunning didn’t take place until Saturday (January 18) after Wallens manager Perkins found the crowd at the tour stop in Cincinnati and got it backstage.

He was given two bud lights and the rest is history.

“I was freaking out,” Perkins recalls. “It was just crazy that this guy I followed forever shot beer with me.”

Fortunately, many of the crowd captured the special moment on video.

“It’s just so strange that someone so crazy popular was so humble and wanted someone like me to share the stage with him,” concludes Perkins. “I’ll never forget it.”

In addition to his own Whiskey Glasses Roadshow, Wallen 2020 will also participate in Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour.

