Morgan Myles finds 'Perspective' by Dark Times on 'Therapy'

In a difficult period of years, including a tumultuous break with her manager and agent and a series of devastating personal losses, Morgan Myles was not always sure that the songs on her new album, Therapy, would one day come to light. But even at her darkest moments, when nothing seemed clear, the singer got a glimpse of a larger image that helped her fight.

“I really lost myself in the scenario I was in,” Myles reflects on The Boot. “But once I got off the record, I started to write music again slowly, just to heal my heart.”

At the end of 2018, when Myles was involved in a number of professional challenges, her cousin, Mac, died of brain cancer at the age of only 33. “It has broken my heart,” she says about that time, “but in the middle – this is how God works in mysterious ways – he gave me a great perspective. I might have had this whole two-year situation in which I felt that my life was over and I didn’t know where I was going or that I was going to make more music, I felt stuck and controlled … but everything [Mac] wanted to breathe and live his life. “

Mac’s death was one in a series of them for the singer and her family. First, in 2012, Myles lost a woman named Amy, whose children she patronized for ten years. Amy suffered from ALS, or Lou Gehring’s disease, and she died in August. By this time, Myles and the family had become inseparable – so much so that she was mentioned as a guardian for the children in the event that something happened to their father.

“My parents are like another set of grandparents [for Amy’s children]. I am very proud of them. They have been through so much,” Myles says. “Again, it was like God was giving me another huge perspective on balance with the music industry, because every day, when I saw Amy deteriorate, it was really difficult.”

Myles then lost her grandfather to the same genetic brain cancer that would later claim the life of her cousin. “It had been just as many hits, just such a disease-free scenario in my life. And I think that’s why a lot of my music got deeper and deeper,” Myles reflects.

It took years for Myles to make Therapy – according to her, the title track of the album is four or five years old – and the difficult times she experienced continued to add perspective, soul and depth to her songwriting. At the end of 2019 Myles dropped “Empire”, the first taste of the album, as a national anthem. The singer says she wants to carry the flag of self-confidence for fans, especially younger girls, and adds that sometimes she has to hear that message herself.

“I think what I have always wanted to say is a fairly clear vision, because it is often spiritually based and there is a lot of empowerment and strength,” she muses. “Sometimes I feel empowered and strong; other times I have something like ‘I have to listen to this song and remind myself of it.”

At her darkest moments Myles thought of giving up the music. In the end, however, it was music that pulled her through those dark times. She even says it’s a serious advantage to have to fight so hard to bring her music to the world.

“For me to prove to myself why music was still worth doing, and the fact that I really did it for the right reasons – for me to go,” God, if I [can release this album] , then that is the silver lining, “she continues.” [It proves] that I am supposed to do this. That people want to hear this music, and that people comment on what I have to say musically.

“It was almost like a mission to find what I had to do with my life,” Myles adds.

