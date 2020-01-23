More than half of the organizations were successfully fished in 2019

advertisement

According to a new Proofpoint report, more than half of the companies were successfully searched for valuable information at least once in the past year.

The company’s new report on cybersecurity and compliance also says that nearly nine out of ten organizations worldwide (88 percent) reported a spear phishing attempt, while 86 percent reported Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. The same percentage was reported as being attacked via social media, and 84 percent were attacked via text and text messages.

Notable mentions were also voice phishing and USB drops.

Proofpoint also argues that employee training plays a critical role in the cybersecurity chain, as 78 percent reported a “measurable reduction” in phishing vulnerability after proper training.

“Effective security awareness training must focus on the issues and behaviors that matter most to a company’s mission,” said Joe Ferrara, senior vice president and general manager of security awareness training for Proofpoint.

“We recommend a personal approach to cybersecurity by combining company-wide awareness-raising initiatives with targeted, threat-oriented intelligence. The goal is to enable users to detect and report attacks. “

According to Proofpoint, end-user email reporting is an important measure of employee positive behavior as the volume of messages reported has increased this year compared to last year. More than nine million suspicious emails were reported in 2019 – 67 percent more than in 2018.

The full report entitled State of the Phish can be found here.

