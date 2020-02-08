When Access bank We promised the Nigerians a marathon that will be more than just a race.
Teni was the first appearance on the stage of the Lagos City Marathon to get everyone excited.
Well, we said it’s #MoreThanARace, right? @TeniEntertainer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QaZtiGcHeA
– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020
The memory was 🔥
Recall. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/nnahrbLjdC
– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020
Dr. Sid proves that he was not only a good entertainer, but also fit
From the 10 km marathon route to the # LagosCityMarathon stage, @IamDrSID is unlimited. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/zNMyn5S0uh
– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020
Who would have thought you could win a million naira if you got the crowd to sing Access Bank?
His name is Pelumi. He made everyone scream at Access Bank. He went home with N1million and a @IamReminisce phone. The #LagosMarathon is #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/ndPP2S2ioD
– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020
… And finally, ladies and gentlemen, Davido !!
Waiting for @davido like 😃 # RunLagos #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/7d9v57SN1t
– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020
And to top it off, ladies and gentlemen, @davido !! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/fTrcoGZg57
– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020