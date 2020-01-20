More than 40 pet rats are available for adoption

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Humane Society has more than 40 rats that can be adopted at three locations in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

advertisement

In the fall, a woman contacted SDHS and told the volunteers that their pet rat population had gotten out of control. She wanted to give up all of her animals so that they could find a good home.

SDHS ingested more than 300 rats. Many of the rats were pregnant, so the number of rats quickly rose to over 600. The majority of these rats have been adopted, but dozens are still waiting to be found.

Rats eat pellets, vegetables and fruit. House rats stay clean by grooming like a cat several times a day, SDHS said. They also like to interact with people.

SDHS experts recommend adopting rats in same-sex couples because they are social animals. A pair of rats has an adoption fee of $ 5.

,

advertisement