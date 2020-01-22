More than 16,000 Dubai students wrote KHDA with this request - News

advertisement

Here is the answer from the KHDA.



According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), it has not announced school holidays despite heavy rainfall in the emirate last year. However, there was no lack of hope for a children’s holiday!

In the latest Education Landscape Report, the KHDA said that a total of 16,604 social media messages came from students who asked for a day off during the rain.

Dubai airport received an average annual rainfall of 77.4 mm last year. The United Arab Emirates saw a record amount of rain in January. Many Dubai schools closed their doors to clear water-laden campuses and ensure the safety of children.

The KHDA allows Dubai schools to independently decide whether to remain open or closed under such circumstances. However, they are required to make up for the lost days and get approval from the authority on how they intend to do this.

During the rains, a student tagged KHDA on Twitter and said, “Forecast looking trump so cancel school pls.” To which KHDA replied: “Your spelling is still rude. You’d better go to school.”

Another student said, “I had school on Sunday. Give us another day when all schools are closed.” And KHDA replied, “That means you’re smarter all day than anyone playing at home.”

And another student said: “The forecast says it will rain hard tonight, and I have to write an exam tomorrow, vacation or not?” KHDA replied that the student should ask the headmaster. “

But students seem to enjoy the witty tweets from KHDA, with a student saying, “I’m not going to school tomorrow, no matter what happens. Until or unless I get a few answers about this or maybe only one if it’s @KHDA “

