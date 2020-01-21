More than 1,000 new homes in Salford could be approved this week - but only one would be affordable

advertisement

More than 1,000 new homes could be signed in Salford this Thursday – including plans for the city’s tallest tower.

However, all of these programs only include an affordable home.

Three major developments are approved by the City of Salford Planning Committee on Thursday – including the One Heritage Tower in Greengate.

The 55-story skyscraper – with an adjacent 14-story block – would be the tallest tower in Salford if it gave the go-ahead this week.

The project involves 545 apartments located in a historic corner of Salford that has seen significant development in recent years.

However, no affordable housing is included in the proposals.

The developers also say that for “reasons of system profitability” they cannot support the maximum contribution demanded by the city council – financial payments from developers to the town halls for local community projects (which may include money for affordable housing elsewhere in the EU) ).

However, they have agreed to pay £ 2.4m for the public area in the Greengate neighborhood – especially for a new pedestrian-only area called Market Cross, which is to mark the “birthplace of Salford”.

The Council documents state that the agreement should include a recovery mechanism that requires a developer to spend more money on local projects if their program makes more money than expected.

Also on Thursday’s planning agenda is a proposal for 457 senior students in Salford Quays.

Instead of conjuring up pictures of shabby student apartments, the plans for the fancier houses include a communal slide, a “festival zone” and a “sky lounge”.

(Image: brick development)

Developers say the 15-story building will offer a campus-style building with a “playful” design and a mix of rooms – including premium apartments and suites.

If successful, this marks the second stage in a more extensive development of the company’s student accommodation.

They are also building 400 more student apartments in two interconnected blocks that are only a stone’s throw away. In this first phase of development there is also a café, a picture house and a gym that are available to the residents of both buildings.

One thing that is not included in the program is affordable housing – documents available to the City Hall Committee state that affordable housing is not required in student dormitories.

Council officials recommend approving the program, with the developer paying Bricks Capital for a number of local projects, including:

– Facilities in Ordsall Park and / or in Ordsall Hall

– Pedestrian and bike improvements at Anchorage Quay / Trafford Road and / or Broadway roundabout and arrival gate

– The preservation of the gentle landscape on the existing highway for a period of 30 years

The Thursday meeting’s agenda also includes plans for nearly 400 apartments in a series of blocks in Ordsall – where only one would be considered affordable.

The developer, FairHousing, has agreed to spend £ 673,884 to provide a new bus service between Salford Quays and Manchester city center, around £ 60,000 to provide open space, £ 17,000 to provide educational facilities and £ 3,000 to provide a parking card system.

Plans for nearly 400 apartments in a series of blocks in Ordsall

(Image: FairHousing)

The affordability of housing in Salford has been a hot topic in recent years as development in the city has increased rapidly – especially on the quays and in the Greengate neighborhood adjacent to Manchester.

Also under discussion on Thursday are the “renewed” planning obligations of the Council, in the context of which three recently approved programs were classified as potentially more expensive to contribute to affordable housing.

