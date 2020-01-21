More snow-causing algae found in Maitai reservoir in Nelson

advertisement

Nelson’s city council reassured residents about the quality of their drinking water after an alga was discovered in the Maitai reservoir that could cause snow in the lake.

An algae that can cause a mucus known as more snow has been found in the Maitai reservoir, which is a source of drinking water for Nelson residents.

News about the presence of Lindavia intermediates in the reservoir comes a day after it was revealed that the microscopic algae had been found in the Buller River, fearing it might have affected Lake Rotoiti – the first reported discovery of Lindavia in Tasman District.

“Yes, we found this organism in the Maitai reservoir,” said Nelson City Council environmental management group Clare Barton on Tuesday, adding that there were no signs of snow in the lake.

Group manager of the council, Alec Louverdis, moved to reassure the people of Nelson about the quality of the drinking water.

Dr. Phil Novis, from Landcare Research, has a cup with more snow, also known as more snot.

“Lindavia is a nuisance algae that is non-toxic,” Louverdis said. “It has the potential, if it flourishes, to influence the infrastructure. However, municipal officials are confident that the infrastructure of the water treatment plant will not be affected and that it will not affect the ability of the council to continue to deliver. A- class of drinking water to the city. “

Lake snow, also known as the snot of the lake, is a sticky mucus that can attach itself to the skin of people and hide gear, boat engines and filter systems. It was first reported as a problem in Lake Wanaka around 2004 and has been found in at least a dozen lakes on the South Island.

Barton said that the density of the Lindavia population in the reservoir was “lower than in any more so far – we know – where more snow has been created”.

“If the Lindavia organism is present, it does not mean that more snow will arise,” she said.

Hold more snow on a fishing line.

The council was looking for technical advice on the environmental conditions needed to make Lindavia thrive and would monitor the Maitai River for signs of algae. It would also continue to monitor the reservoir.

Neither Lindavia Intermedia nor more snow was detected in any other Nelson waterway “at this stage,” Barton said.

The council advised people to take the same precautions against the spread of algae as for didymo – the Check, Clean, Dry method for checking, cleaning and drying each item between use in waterways.

Some recreational activities in the Maitai reservoir are prohibited, such as swimming and fishing.

