More set photos from Marvels Eternals are online

Another series of set photos has emerged from the Marvel Studios superhero ensemble, Phase Four The Eternalthis time with Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite) and Kit Harington (Dane Whitman); Look here …

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh on a set from Marvel’s Eternals pic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn

– Let’s talk about ages! (@eternalsupdates) January 18, 2020

Kit and Gemma on Eternals filmed as Dane and Sersi on pic.twitter.com/2dOxg3Q1lZ

– Secrets of the Eternal (@EternalsSecrets) January 18, 2020

“Marvel Studios” The Eternals offers an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens that have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

eternal is judged by Chloe Zhao (The driver) and has a cast that includes Angelina Jolie (maliciously), Richard Madden (bodyguard), Don Lee (Train to Busan), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (the Walking Dead), Brian Tyree Henry (child’s play), Lia McHugh (American woman), Kumail Nanjiani (The big sick), Kit Harington (game of Thrones), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk). The release is scheduled for November 6, 2020.

