After a relatively calm end of the week in terms of weather, heavy rains and possible floods may be in store this weekend, the National Weather Service advises.

According to the NWS forecast for Mendocino County and beyond, “dry weather conditions are typically expected to be redeveloped on Friday prior to another front that promises to bring widespread rain, possibly heavy, this weekend.”

In its’ dangerous weather forecast ‘, the NWS notes that’ moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at the end of Saturday afternoon and at night Saturday (with) minor flooding possible for locations with poor drainage.

“When exactly heavy rainfall will occur and how long is still not entirely certain, (with) probabilities of an inch or more in 6 hours (most likely during) the 12-hour period from 4 pm. Saturday to 4 o’clock Sunday ‘, the forecast continues. “However, confidence remains low, there will be significant floods or hydrological consequences. (And) it is too uncertain with too many unknown variables, such as melting snow, to hoist a flood watch or hydrological outlook. “

With regard to snow levels, the NWS adds that “the current indications are that the snow depths remain high and especially (Northwest California) pass Saturday night and then fall to 4000 to 5000 feet on Sunday (with models showing) a clear fall- decreases in precipitation during the day on Sunday in most of Northwest California, with the exception of Del Norte and distant northern provinces of Humboldt. “

