More provinces in North Carolina are going through second change measures

At least eight counties in North Carolina have adopted resolutions in support of arms rights.

The vote was unanimous on Tuesday evening in Cabarrus County, but commissioners decided not to call their county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary”.

Sheriff Van Shaw said he doesn’t want people to think that Cabarrus is a refuge for gun owners who don’t have to follow laws.

Haywood County commissioners meanwhile heard from Riley Howell’s mother, who was shot dead while tackling a shooter at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

She received applause when she urged Commissioners to carefully “find a balance between the need for self-protection and the need for the protection of others.”

