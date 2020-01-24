More evictions feared in India as citizenship law is enforced - News

advertisement

Nearly 200 houses were demolished in an informal settlement in Bengaluru.



Days after nearly 200 homes were demolished in an informal settlement in the South Indian city of Bengaluru, human rights organizations and slum dwellers said they expected more such evictions because a new nationality is being maintained in the country.

advertisement

Police and municipal officials said the houses were built illegally on state property and that residents were undocumented migrants from Bangladesh.

The residents said they were migrants from other Indian states and that they had been deported without notice.

The Supreme Court of the State of Karnataka banned further evictions and asked the municipal corporation and police to respond to its questions about the eviction on January 29.

Human rights groups said it was a result of tensions around India’s new citizenship law, which came into effect on January 10 and sets out a path for citizenship for six religious minorities in neighboring predominantly Muslim countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Critics say that omitting Muslims is discriminatory and that the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), as well as a planned National Register of Citizens (NRC), are aimed at poor Muslims and others who do not have sufficient documentation.

Migrant workers are particularly vulnerable because they often live in informal settlements, said Isaac Selva, founder of Slum Jagatthu, a non-profit magazine about slum dwellers in Bangalore.

“Bangalore is full of labor migrants, and a large number of employees with a daily wage usually live in slums. Not everyone has identity documents,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“We think more such evictions will occur because of the CAA and NRC, because the authorities are told that these people have no right to be here.”

Nearly 2 million people were left behind in a list of citizens who were released in Assam last year because they had insufficient documentation, after years of training to control illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, India’s Supreme Court gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi four weeks to respond to 144 petitions contesting the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Change Act, which has sparked protests across the country.

“A large majority of people who live homeless and in informal settlements have no government-issued documents,” said Shivani Chaudhry, executive director of the non-profit housing and land rights network in Delhi.

“The current climate in the country has sparked the fear that the lack of adequate documents by large parts of India’s urban and rural poor can lead to evictions and destruction of their homes and properties,” she said.

The rapid growth of Indian cities, combined with unclear land ownership, has caused the forced eviction of poorer communities in the past two decades, human rights organizations say.

According to HLRN, according to HLRN, at least 11 million people are at risk of being uprooted from their homes and lands because authorities build highways and airports and upgrade cities.

There are no official figures about evictions.

advertisement