SAN DIEGO – “Miscommunication” was the reason why a patient at UC San Diego Health with a novel coronavirus was accidentally returned to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar quarantine and was not mislabeled, a UCSD health doctor said Thursday.

Dr. Randy Taplitz, clinical director of the hospital for infection prevention, said the labels on the samples were done according to the hospital protocol, but miscommunication must have caused a problem between UCSD Health and the U.S. disease control and prevention centers, that to accidentally release the patient back to the base.

“We are very confident that it will not happen again,” she said. “All of this has been resolved and it will not happen in the future.”

Nevertheless, Taplitz said the hospital was expecting further illnesses in the UCSD health system. The misunderstanding incident resulted in several petitioned quarantined patients demanding better monitoring of their situation.

A second person who was quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, was confirmed to have had the coronavirus this week.

According to UC San Diego Health, both confirmed patients are isolated in hospital, with a third patient being observed for symptoms similar to coronavirus.

According to hospital officials, all three patients are doing “well”.

The newly confirmed patient was one of 65 people on board a flight from China chartered by the US State Department that arrived in Miramar on Friday, according to the CDC.

UCSD health officials stressed that the medical center is fully equipped to treat the disease, which the World Health Organization has now designated as COVID-19.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and employees are our top priority. As the only academic healthcare system in the region, UC San Diego Health specializes in treating patients with complex diseases, including infectious diseases that are more virulent and fatal than COVID-19, ”the hospital said. “We take all necessary and precautionary measures to minimize potential exposure as we treat both potential and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“The patients are treated in vacuum isolation rooms. Healthcare providers who are in contact with these patients are trained in the use of suitable personal protective equipment such as robes, gloves, fit-tested breathing apparatus with high filtering and face protection or safety glasses. “

More than 60,000 cases of the disease have been reported worldwide, killing more than 1,300 people, mainly in China.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction