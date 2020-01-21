More cone tornadoes spotted off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah - News

advertisement

Bu Ghaith, an Emirati resident who was in the area, managed to capture them in a video.



Ras Al Khaimah has seen unprecedented rain, snow, hail and even temperatures down to zero in recent days. Now people have seen a number of cone tornadoes in the Arabian Gulf, off the emirate’s north coast.

“It’s so strange to see this number of cone tornadoes in the Arabian Gulf at the same time,” he said.

The tornadoes extended from the air to the sea water. Although they may look scary, “they usually mean stronger winds, lower temperatures and more showers coming in the coming days,” he said.

Not the first time

A week ago there were residents who also saw a distant cone tornado off the coast.

Rashid bin Aziz, another Emirati, filmed it and said it seemed to lie off the coast of Ghalila in the north of Ras Al Khaimah.

“I was shocked to see the tornado that suddenly appeared out of the blue,” he said.

The short video went viral on social media.

