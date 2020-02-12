Consumers feel better when it comes to making more debts.

US household debt was $ 14 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Tuesday. This is an increase of $ 193 billion compared to the previous quarter. Credit card debt increased $ 46 billion, student loan debt increased $ 10 billion, and mortgage debt increased $ 120 billion. “The data also shows that transitions to crime among credit card borrowers have increased steadily since 2016, especially among younger borrowers,” said Wilbert Van Der Klaauw, senior vice president at the New York Federal Reserve, in a statement.

According to the New York Federal Reserve’s recent survey of consumer expectations, Americans are more confident about their ability to borrow than a year ago. The percentage of people who had easier access to credit this year than last has increased by 6%. Perceived access to credit is important for banks, as it could mean fewer people apply for credit and credit cards because they think they will be denied. Consumer confidence peaked in five months, according to data released by the Conference Board last month.

People are also taking out more loans. In fact, over 20 million Americans took out personal loans last year, double the number of people in 2012, according to studies by major credit bureaus. The average credit balance is $ 16,259, Experian

said in a 2019 study.

However, around 2.36% of loans were more than 90 days late in the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 2.27% in the previous quarter, according to the New York Federal Reserve. “Mortgage lending, including refinancing, has increased significantly in the last quarter of 2019, and auto lending has also grown at a brisk pace throughout the year,” said Van Der Klaauw of the New York Federal Reserve.

A question mark about China’s economic growth

However, if you borrow too much, people can run into trouble, especially if the U.S. is going to be hit by a recession in the coming year. Some argue that the U.S. economy is still not shooting at all cylinders, leading a reduction in business spending. The recent outbreak of the corona virus in central China and its later spread also raise doubts about how China’s efforts to fight the epidemic will affect its own economy and, in turn, affect global economic growth.

A recent Gallup survey found that 49% of respondents said a recession is likely to occur in the next 12 months. In October 2007 – two months before the Great Recession started – 40% of respondents felt the same way. The Republicans are rosy and the Democrats are depressed: 21% of the Republicans said a recession is likely to occur within a year, while 74% of the Democrats said that a recession is imminent. The independents were divided equally.

“Personal loans were often the last resort for people trying to avoid debt. But since financial technology companies or fintech companies have been flooding the market with unsecured personal loan offerings in recent years, personal loan balances have increased, ”Experian’s report added. “Fintech loans can be easier to qualify than loans from traditional banks and credit unions, and consumers who make large purchases or want to consolidate debt turn to them in record numbers.

One factor that could strengthen this confidence: Americans have high credit scores. The average credit rating of Americans reaches an all-time high of 703. The low interest rate environment could be another reason consumers’ perceived access to credit has improved this year. As borrowing has become cheaper, consumers may have noticed that banks appear to be more willing to lend to borrowers if they try to keep their bottom line.

Interest rates remain attractively low

In 2019, the Federal Reserve cut its base rate three times by 25 basis points each. When the Fed cuts interest rates, banks often follow and lower their credit card interest rates, making it cheaper for consumers to pay their debts. In contrast, the Fed raised interest rates four times in 2018 – also by 25 basis points. In the Fed’s recent decision, chairman Jerome Powell left interest rates unchanged, citing cautious concerns about the US economic outlook.

On the other hand, banks have tightened their credit standards in recent years, making it more difficult for people to get a new credit card. Even though the demand for credit is increasing, “it doesn’t mean that banks are always ready to play along,” said Matt Schulz, chief analyst at CompareCards.com. He added: “The banks are still very happy to lend – just not as eager as three or four years ago.”

According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), a member organization of accountants, American financial satisfaction recently hit a 10-year high. AICPA calculates the index by measuring financial “pleasure” – including job vacancies, stock market performance and real home equity – against the “pain” from credit default, underemployment, inflation and personal taxes. Taxes were the only measure of the financial pain that has increased over the past decade.