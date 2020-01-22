More American troops under medical evaluation after rocket attack
A bulldozer cleans up debris at Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, January 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad Air Base was hit by a barrage of Iranian missiles in retaliation for the US drone attack on the summit was killed Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, whose murder raised fear of a broader war in the Middle East. (AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

US officials say additional US troops have flown out of Iraq for a further medical evaluation of possible concussions caused by the Iranian rocket attack of January 8.

On Tuesday it was not immediately clear how many had flown out; they are on top of 11 troops that were evacuated last week to American military facilities in Germany and Kuwait.

The Trump government initially said that no Americans were injured during the strike, but it was later revealed that medical screening had determined that some of those seeking cover during the rocket barrage suffered from concussion-like symptoms.

