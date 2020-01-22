More American troops under medical evaluation after rocket attack

advertisement

US officials say additional US troops have flown out of Iraq for a further medical evaluation of possible concussions caused by the Iranian rocket attack of January 8.

On Tuesday it was not immediately clear how many had flown out; they are on top of 11 troops that were evacuated last week to American military facilities in Germany and Kuwait.

The Trump government initially said that no Americans were injured during the strike, but it was later revealed that medical screening had determined that some of those seeking cover during the rocket barrage suffered from concussion-like symptoms.

