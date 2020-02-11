The two members of Moon Destroys surely have an epic pedigree behind them. Multi-instrumentalist Juan Montoya is the former guitarist of the Miami Prog-Sludge Acts Torche, while Evan DiPrima drummed for the Atlanta retro rocker Royal Thunder. Now they are taking an unbeaten path with their new project, playing a satisfactory mix of improvised stoner metal and up-and-coming psycho-rock – although their musical background certainly didn’t stop them from using the help of some epic guest singers.

An example of this is the band’s new single Blue Giant from their new EP Maiden Voyage with vocals by Mastodons Troy Sanders. The route is a steady march, full of ethereal echoes and beautiful use of the empty space. Troja’s vocals give him an extraordinary atmosphere, but would not be as strong as she would be without the help of Evan and Juan’s proven musical talent.

Before we heard our exclusive premiere of Blue Giant, we talked to the duo about what makes Moon Destroys the galactic force it is.

How did Moon Destroys get together?

Juan Montoya: Evan and I met when we were working in an instrument store. I heard him play the drums and I thought, “Let’s hang out.” I was playing with Monstro at the time, but I wanted to do something on the spot to do my job. We wrote fewer songs early than musical exercises. We tried to do it without planned music and it got to a point where it was pretty good. We originally called it Stallone.

Evan DiPrima: Stallone was an instrumental band. We released a few singles for it in 2010, and then we brought in some of our buddies and did some live shows. Then I went to Royal Thunder for six or seven years.

JM: I was on tour with Danzig and Kyuss Lives. We did some shows with Torche and so we met Brian.

ED: I met Brian when Royal Thunder did some shows with Torche. Basically we have a couple of homeboys for this EP.

How was the writing and recording process for the EP?

JM: It was intense. We played 10 hours a day – we set it up so that we had 36 hours to do it.

ED: Thirty-six hours straight! Life in different parts of the country can be difficult.

JM: But it sounded so good that it was worth it – burn your fingers, burn your back. And then we went straight to the studio and spent the night there so we could wake up and just start recording again. We put 10 songs into that time. It was one of the moments when it just happened – you didn’t plan it, but it was really fun.

ED: Juan and I have always had this thing – it’s not difficult to get us into a room where we jam together for shit to happen.

Was there something you wanted or didn’t want specifically for this EP?

ED: We didn’t really have a direction in mind. That’s why every song on the EP is different – we just worked out what we could.

JM: We only decided on singers after the recording started. I think the sound itself comes from those early days when we came up with strange, loud things – a prog influence and definitely metal.

DCan you give Troy instructions for his singing or lyrics?

JM: Do pretty much anything you want. Troja’s brother Kyle was with me in [Monstro]. We worked in the same music store, so they always invited me to family celebrations and Thanksgiving because I couldn’t go back to Miami. We are a family. With Troy, I felt comfortable asking him. We made Killer Be Killed together. So one day I beat him up and asked him to do this song. I gave him the title and gave him the idea of ​​giants in space, a kind of science fiction thing. He gave him a turn of giant whales that returned home and swam across the galaxy.

Listen to our exclusive premiere of Blue Giant below.

Moon Destroys’ Maiden Voyage will be released on March 27th by Brutal Panda Records and can be pre-ordered.

