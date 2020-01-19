advertisement

Moog Music has announced its newest synthesizer, the Subsequent 25. The instrument is the company’s new 2-note synthesizer. To introduce the new machine, the company has shared a new animation with original Flying Lotus music. The video is called Building Your World and also contains animations by graphic designer Julian House. Look at that below.

The successor model 25 is the successor to the Sub Phatty monosynthesizer that has since been discontinued. FlyLo shared music back in 2013 to promote this synthesizer. The Subsequent 25 is available now and available worldwide.

Last year Flying Lotus released his new album Flamagra. Read Pitchfork’s post, “Flying Lotus and his grandmother talk to a family shaped by music.”

advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1qcCIwe7U4 [/ embed].

advertisement