Concerns about a further deterioration in asset quality have prompted Moody’s Investors Service to change its outlook for IndusInd Bank from “stable” to “negative”. The rating of the private bank was already confirmed in the previous rating of “Baa-3 / P-3”, the agency said. Baa3 is the lowest investment-grade rating for long-term corporate commitments that involve moderate risks, and adds that the bank has a high 8% exposure to the problematic real estate sector. PTI

