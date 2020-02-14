Rachael Kelly / stuff

Steve Parry, chief executive of the Gore District Council, is at a public meeting in Mataura to discuss the ouvea premix remaining in an old paper mill.

The heads of the Gore District Council were harassed, and a police presence was required at a public meeting in Mataura on Friday evening when residents discussed the toxic substance that was dumped in their city.

It was standing room only, and some Mataura residents reacted with rage to some speakers at the heated meeting.

Some residents went to the front of the room to ask questions while others got up and yelled at speakers.

Only during a public meeting in Mataura was standing room available to discuss the removal of the ouvea premix.

The meeting was organized by the Sort Out The Dross action group, which fought to remove the ouvea premix from the former paper mill building.

Steve Dixon, member of the Mataura Community Board, chaired the meeting, and Liz Craig, NZ First List MP, Mark Paterson, Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks, and Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt attended the meeting.

Sort Dross spokeswoman Cherie Chapman received applause when she passed a resolution that forces the Rio Tinto government “to get the stuff out of Mataura.”

“Everyone in this hall wants this stuff to be gone, that’s what we all focus on. We have to embarrass Rio Tinto, and from what I hear, they’re starting to get noticed.”

Some residents talked about their health problems, which they believed were related to living near the premix.

The problem was that nobody wanted premixing, but if the community continued to fuss, they would be heard, Hicks said.

Hicks, who was shouted at by members of the crowd, said “the best I want is that this stuff is not in this city,” and the council had worked for several years to remove the premix.

Ministry of Environment member Sean Lewis said there was discussion about where the material could be taken earlier on Friday and Rio Tinto had contacted the Ministry of Environment and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

There would be further meetings with prospects next week, and it was hoped that the premix could be postponed in four to six months, but health and safety issues should be considered, he said.

Residents asked why the council had taken no action until it suffered “a near-miss” in the floods last week.

Community residents were evacuated last week because of concerns that 9,500 tons of pre-mix ouvea could have been flooded in a disused paper mill that could have triggered a highly dangerous ammonia gas cloud.

Angus MacKay, a civil defense controller, told the audience that the community was not evacuated last week due to the risk of the premix getting wet, causing an angry response from the audience.

Civil protection would deal with further flooding just as it had reacted last week if the mill was still premixed, he said.

A week ago, Steve Parry, chairman of the Gore District Council, announced that an agreement had been reached to speed up the removal of the ouvea premix from the city.

But on Wednesday, the council announced that the deal had been closed when aluminum producer Rio Tinto resigned.

This prompted Environment Minister David Parker to consider legal action against the company, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that she “expected the company to come to the table”.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt told the crowd that getting rid of the premix was a “hard, long journey”.

Rio Tinto had no representatives at the public assembly.