Monty Williams sees internal understanding, growth that suns need

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns talks to Devin Booker # 1 in the second half of the NBA game against Orlando Magic at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The suns defeated the Magic 98-94. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Of all the problems for the Phoenix Suns in the past four years, in which they have won an average of 22 times per season, the lack of continuity is the top item on the list that connects some.

Regardless of whether the draft does not work out, whether the wrong employees are hired or whether it is an unexpected management move, it did not work at all.

Since the Suns hired Monty Williams as head coach – a high-profile name to which they had subscribed with a five-year contract – and moved James Jones to the position of permanent general manager in the same off-season, this seemed to be the right move to found the foundation.

But they have been here with Ryan McDonough, Dragan Bender, Igor Kokoskov, Josh Jackson, Earl Watson, Brandon Knight and so on. Devin Booker has been around since the beginning of his NBA career.

There have been times when we have been deceived, and “deceived” may not be the right word, but there has been some degree of agreement with all of these franchise resets that have failed.

This has rightly made fans, the media and others who follow the team very reluctant to believe in change.

The mood of Williams and the players is that the head coach at least owns and controls the locker room. That was highly questionable in Watson’s time and an undisputed fact about Kokoskovs.

If T.J. Warren was in town on Wednesday to return to the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Without being asked, he said he had heard “really good things” about Williams. When Williams started his tenure this season when asked about his players, the general consensus was that he was that guy. He was all about changing things in Phoenix, someone you can characterize without exaggerating the fact that he is a real basketball player who lives and breathes the National Basketball Association.

This is not even an indication of how high Williams’ reputation is with some of the league’s most respected names like Gregg Popovich, Kevin Durant and so on. He also has a close, well-functioning relationship with Jones, who had an off-season acquisitions that matched the style of play that Williams would use.

So if you have the whiteboard in front of you and you don’t master math, you get a sum that should work with the suns.

A little over half of the first year I asked Williams where he felt in his relationship with his group and how his messages were being received. He made sure he couldn’t speak for the players, but here’s what he said on Thursday after training.

“I spend a lot of time communicating with all of our people. Cheick (Diallo) and Elie (Okobo) probably don’t particularly like me today because I had to call them in a number of situations. The starters, I had great communication with them and what I expect from this group, but I do it all the time.

“But what do you think about it? I dont know. You probably think I’ll be crazy if you get a text message from me at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m. telling me everything I see or thinking about what might help you. That is my goal. I want all of our boys to go to the next level in their careers. It is this and this organization that goes to the next level. Everything I do is based on it. “

Such a question may not need to be asked of Williams, but given the past and the fact that Phoenix is ​​currently either very high or very low, it is on time after a rough 112-87 loss to the Pacers.

“With a new group, with a new team, mixed with some veterans and younger people – we all have to be on the same page,” said Booker for his season’s headspace. “We knew it wouldn’t happen overnight, but that makes it frustrating to see the flare-ups when we’re all together and playing at a high level compared to games like last night when you just let yourself be played Kick your ass from start to finish. “

That means there is a different approach to games where better teams can “just be fed up” and keep going. The suns can’t.

“If you were the Spurs or the Clippers and you had two All-Stars on your team and you knew you were going to be in the second round of the playoffs or the conference final, yes, you wash it,” said Williams. “But when you’re not there and for me, I’m not saying I’m right, but I think you take every opportunity to teach and learn, and we know that if we don’t we can’t play effectively play extremely competitive and hard and if we don’t have body movement, player movement and if we don’t commit to a defensive game plan, we have no shot.

“We have to have all three of these things at a high level and almost perfect to have the chance to win games.”

They have to go that far, and again they rely on what has been said this season. Players understand where they are and digest what Williams wants to teach them to improve the situation.

“You know. You know,” he said. “I mean we have good boys. They are competitive and they are good guys. For the most part, they know what I feel and when they are not playing at the level they are capable of. “

