Monty Python star Terry Jones died at the age of 77

Monty Python comedian Terry Jones died at the age of 77, his agent said.

He suffered from dementia. Jones’ agent says he died Tuesday night.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty for Tribeca Film Festival

Terry Jones attends a special screening ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely courageous but always good-humored fight with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed the Flying Circus of Monty Python, whose anarchist humor revolutionized British comedy.

Jones appeared in the TV series and films of the group, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Life of Brian.

Getty

Monty Python in 1975.

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones’s wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said: “We have all lost a friendly, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, ruthless intellect and extraordinary humor have given pleasure to countless millions in six decades “.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, an appropriate legacy for a true polymath,” they said.

