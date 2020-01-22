advertisement

Monty Python star Terry Jones died at the age of 77 after years of fighting frontotemporal dementia, an unusual form of dementia that he was diagnosed with in 2015. Jones was director of Monty Python’s Life Of Brian and The Meaning Of Life and co-director The Holy Grail, passed away on Tuesday January 21st with his wife Anna by his side, his family confirmed in a statement to Metro.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones,” his family’s statement began. “Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020, at the age of 77, with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry all the time when he gently retired to his home in North London,” the statement said. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades.”

advertisement

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true Polymath,” the family wrote.

“We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful doctors and carers for not only making them bearable, but also often making them happy,” they added. “We hope that one day this disease will be completely eradicated. We ask you to respect our privacy in this sensitive time and thank you for having lived in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who has a truly authentic life in his life has led words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’ “

This is an evolving story …

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement