HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A driver who had a toddler in his vehicle was arrested in Montrose after an accident.

The driver who was hit told ABC13 that the suspect hit his car in Welch and Commonwealth on Tuesday afternoon and then drove off.

“If you get into an accident, don’t run,” said the victim. “It’s stupid.”

The victim followed the suspect through several lights and said the suspect crashed into an electricity pylon and a hydrant. The broken hydrant flooded the surrounding streets for hours.

“I was so caught at the moment, I just wanted to catch him,” said the victim.

The suspect got out and tried to move out with a 2-year-old child, the victim said. He told ABC13 that a woman had stopped and held him until the police arrived.

“He crawled out of the window with the baby and tried to run,” said the victim.

Both the driver and the toddler were brought to the hospital in an unknown condition. Video from the scene shows that the child appeared to be in good health.

The incident is being investigated further.

“It could have been much worse, many people could have been injured,” said the victim.

