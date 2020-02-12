MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A man from Montgomery County woke up on Wednesday morning to find a pig fighting his two dogs in the back yard.

His dogs’ barks woke him up shortly after 4 a.m. An invisible fence kept the dogs away from the pig, but the fight started immediately after it was deactivated.

When the man tried to end the fight, the pig stormed up to him and let him run to hide behind a wooden, closed fish pond.

The pig hit the back door several times and broke it off its hinges.

The pig chased the man around the fish pond and his child’s playground and broke both. Then he attacked the resident’s wife, who had gone out to see what was going on.

The woman ran back into the house and discovered the pig about three meters from her front door.

Fearing the pig would attack the glass door, the man stepped out of the garage and killed the pig with his crossbow.

When he called the sheriff’s office in Montgomery County, they said the pig was an annoying animal and didn’t come to the neighborhood.

