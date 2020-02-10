Released

Monday, February 10, 2020, 12:16 p.m. CST

Rock Gnar was in the stands at the NRG stadium on Sunday and watched a monster truck race between EarthShaker and Zombie. When he recorded the action on the track, something was suddenly thrown by EarthShaker. fewer Rock Gnar was in the stands at the NRG stadium on Sunday and watched a monster truck race between EarthShaker and Zombie. When he recorded the action on the track, something was suddenly thrown aside … more Photo: Rock Gnar / Facebook

Photo: Rock Gnar / Facebook

Rock Gnar was in the stands at the NRG stadium on Sunday and watched a monster truck race between EarthShaker and Zombie. When he recorded the action on the track, something was suddenly thrown by EarthShaker.

fewer

Rock Gnar was in the stands at the NRG stadium on Sunday and watched a monster truck race between EarthShaker and Zombie. When he recorded the action on the track, something was suddenly thrown aside

… more

Photo: Rock Gnar / Facebook

Monster Truck launches big rod into the crowd at Houston Jam, unsure of any injuries

Monster truck rallies are designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats by nature. But for some who attended the Monster Jam in Houston this weekend, the excitement was too great to comfort them.

Rock Gnar was in the stands at the NRG stadium on Sunday and watched a race between EarthShaker and Zombie. When he recorded the action on the track, something was suddenly thrown out by EarthShaker.

Sudden impact: woman injured at 100 miles an hour downtown

“It was a 1 to 2 m long bar that was normally outside the #Erdshaker dump truck bed,” Gnar wrote on Facebook. “… I’m not sure if it’s metal or plastic, but it flew about 60 feet in the air and landed on this family that didn’t even look.”

About 25 seconds after the Sergio Valdez YouTube video you can see the long black post that was shot about 20 rows into the stands.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijSdMU4ldZ4 (/ embed)

“I suspect some kind of hydraulic shock or something blew up and onto the stands,” said Gnar. “Where I was sitting it looked like it had ended up with a small child. The family hurried away immediately and never came back.”

HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: XFL is off and running in Houston

A big black sheet also flew out of EarthShaker’s dump truck bed, but Gnar said he didn’t think it hurt anyone.

“… (it) was a total final destination guy. I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been doing a lot of these things for ages,” said Gnar.

Field Entertainment, which advertises Monster Jam, gave Chron.com the following statement:

“An incident occurred at Monster Jam in Houston, TX on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Fans who requested this were cared for locally. No further information is available until further review. The security of ours Fans are always a priority and our goal is to provide them with a safe and enjoyable experience at the show. “

Danny Hermosillo is the Senior Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Send an email to [email protected]