Around 90,000 standard shipping containers worth boulders and mud were removed in one year from the landslide of the alpine gardens in Westland, one of the largest landslides in the country at the moment.

The very fast flowing debris from boulders and mud from the landslide are partly responsible for the damage that led to the permanent closure of the access road that leads from State Highway 6 to Fox Glacier.

The landslide, high up on a mountain slope, is about 50 million cubic meters. From there, the debris travels down the steep Mills Creek tributary of the Fox River to a mighty fan that has accumulated where the stream flows into the Fox River.

GEONET

This GeoNet image shows the debris flowing down from the landslide in Alpine Gardens onto Mills Creek and building a large fan over the Fox River.

Monitoring equipment installed a year ago on the landslide high above the Fox River showed that the landslide had moved 50 meters during the year, said engineering geologist Saskia di Vilder in an article published on the GeoNet website on Wednesday ,

The rate of movement of the landslide in the Alpine gardens fluctuated in response to rainfall events. On average, it moved 115 millimeters per day, but on some days it moved much faster and on other days it did not move at all.

GEONET

GeoNet engineers Ashton McGill and Jackson Shanks have completed the assembly of a monitoring station that was flown in by helicopter on the unstable landslide.

After the storms in March and December 2019, the landslide moved half a meter for a few days before it slowed, de Vilder said.

From June 2018 to June 2019, around six million cubic meters [almost 90,000 standard shipping containers] of material were removed from the landslide by debris flows.

Three million cubic meters of this was deposited downstream on the Mill’s Creek debris fan, and the rest were washed away by the Fox River.

CONSERVATION FOR CONSERVATION

The access road to the Fox Glacier was not rebuilt after being washed off in heavy rain a year ago.

It is not known when the current period of increased landslide activity will decrease, but it could take several years, de Vilder said.

“Given that these landslides are currently more active than in the recent past, the danger and risk they pose in the affected areas is currently increased.”

A technical report on the access to the Fox Glacier, which was created for the Department of Conservation in 2019, says that a large amount of loose material has been stored in the Alpine Garden area in recent decades.

LLOYD ESLER

The landslide on Green Lake near Lake Monowai about 13,000 years ago was one of the largest landslides known to have occurred anywhere in the world.

It was not clear why the deposits in the Alpine Garden were destabilized, but it was probably material that accumulated until it was overloaded and was released after a turning point.

The rapid increase in material from the landslide was a major contributor to the serious damage caused to road access on both sides of the Fox River Valley, the report said.

The fan that had formed at the foot of Mills Creek had grown so large recently that it covered the entire floor of Fox Valley. Because of its height and extent, it was a severe limitation of the Fox River during flood events.

As big as the landslide in the Alpine garden is, it is pale in comparison to the tremendous landslide in the Green Lake, which took place in Fiordland about 13,000 years ago.

In a blog by the American Geophysical Union, British landscape expert Dave Petley described the Green Lake event as one of the few landslides worldwide that were so large that they were difficult to understand.

Regarding GNS Science research, he said the landslide consisted of the collapse of a 9 km section of the Hunter Mountains. With a volume of 27 cubic kilometers – that’s 27 million cubic meters – it was one of the largest known landslides on earth and the largest in New Zealand.

The landslide covered 45 km² and was perhaps up to 800 m thick, although this number was uncertain, Petley said.

The cause of the landscape was difficult to determine, but after the glaciers retreated, the landscape was likely to be in an unstable state. The landslide was then triggered by a large earthquake.