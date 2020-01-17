Monster Jam roars in Hampton Coliseum

advertisement

HAMPTON, Va. – Amazing stunts. High octane excitement. Monster Jam has returned to Hampton Roads.

The shows are Friday January 17 at 7 pm, Saturday January 18 at 1 pm and 7 pm. and Sunday, January 19 at 1 p.m. at the Hampton Coliseum.

Fans see Monster Jam drivers fighting in their 12,000-pound trucks to try the most points in Freestyle, a two-wheeled skill challenge, and a racing race.

advertisement

After the trucks watch backflips, two-wheel skills and other gravity defying stunts, fans can vote for their favorite in real time using their smartphones. Racing speeds reach 70 mph.

Click HERE for tickets.

With the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can view the trucks up close, take pictures with drivers and get signatures.

.

advertisement