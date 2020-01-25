advertisement

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) – A capuchin monkey that has been missing since a burglary in Galveston has returned unscathed to its owner.

According to the Galveston police, the owner was cited for possessing an exotic Class C animal.

Family members told ABC13 that the monkey had been killed and buried in the back yard, but the police questioned the story.

“We looked into it and it doesn’t seem to be the case,” said Lt. Joel Caldwell. “That was one of the stories we received this morning. Our investigation revealed that it was not.”

Officers said someone called her around 5:30 p.m. on Monday saying that a monkey was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue but the authorities were unable to locate the animal.

According to the authorities, the monkey was reported missing after a break-in in a house near Broadway Avenue.

The family informed ABC13 that the house had been broken into, searched and items stolen.

Lilly, her capuchin monkey, was either stolen by the thieves or fled the house alone, the police say.

