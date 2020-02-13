IAIN MCGREGOR / STUFF

A stolen Ute hit Linwood in King of Ink at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday. The business is connected to the international Bikie gang Mongols MC.

A tattoo studio in Christchurch, affiliated with the international bikie gang Mongols MC, was rammed by a stolen Ute.

The blue Ute was driven through the front of King of Ink at Linwood Ave, Linwood on Friday around 4:20 p.m., causing significant damage to the business.

An alleged arson at Bristol Barbers on Wainoni Rd, Wainoni, followed about 45 minutes earlier.

There was a strong police presence at King of Ink on Friday morning.

It is unclear whether the two incidents are related. There is a strong police presence in both scenes.

The obvious attack on the tattoo studio occurs less than a month after senior Mongolian members, including National President Jim Thacker, traveled to the city and started a new chapter in the gang.

Former members of the Hells Angels are involved in the chapter. A woman associated with one of these men is the owner of King of Ink Ltd, the company that owns the tattoo studio. She declined to comment when addressed on Friday.

Nothing seemed to have been taken from either store, said a police spokeswoman.

Bristol Barbers in Wainoni was lit around 3.30 am on Friday.

The incidents occur at a time when tensions between gangs in other parts of the country, particularly in the Bay of Plenty, have reached their boiling point.

Mongolian members are believed to have been involved in a shootout at the end of last month in which a property connected to Mongrel Mob in Tauranga was full of bullets.

The attack was believed to be in response to the arson of a Mongolian hair salon, Faded N Bladed.

The police are also investigating a double murder near Tauranga.

Paul Lasslett [43] and Nick Littlewood [32] were shot dead on a property in Ormsby Ln, Omanawa, on Tuesday.

Lasslett owned the property. Littlewood was associated with the Head Hunters gang.

On Thursday evening, the police shot a suspect in the murders after shooting officers when they tried to stop a vehicle he was in.

Simon Alekna

The Mongolians based in the USA are the self-proclaimed baddest bikie gang in the world.

The Mongols, whose patch shows Genghis Khan on a motorcycle, were founded 50 years ago in the USA and describe themselves as the “most evil and fastest growing club in the world”.

The gang’s first New Zealand chapter was founded in the Bay of Plenty last year.

The 28-year-old Thacker, former president of a Bandidos chapter in Queensland, is one of the hundreds of hard-nosed criminals known as 501 who have been deported to New Zealand since 2014 to amend the Australian Immigration Law.

The arrival of the 501s, named after the character department under which their visas were canceled, has radically changed New Zealand’s gait landscape.

New groups, in particular the Comanchero MC and the Mongols, have been founded and, according to the police, gang membership increased by almost 50 percent in the four years to June last year.

At the end of August, the national gang register bore the names of 71 of the 501s.

Police previously said that many of the gang members deported were powerful and influential personalities in the Australian underworld, bringing professionalism, a new eye-catching image, and significant international connections.

There were concerns that the arrival of the new international gangs, known for their propensity to violence, particularly the use of weapons, would lead to clashes as rival groups like the Mongrel Mob tried to protect their lawn.

The Christchurch-based Hells Angels office in Quake City was recently closed.

The group moved out of their Maunsell Street headquarters in October last year, which was later sold.

Most recently, the Christchurch gang scene has been dominated by the King Cobras, Tribesmen and Mongrel Mob.

In 2017, the police frozen hundreds of thousands of dollars ‘worth of Head Hunters’ assets – then a major player in the city’s underworld – including the gang’s Sockburn headquarters.

Legal proceedings related to this lawsuit are ongoing.