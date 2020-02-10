Regardless of whether you have a serious relationship, are formally engaged, or are married, money is an essential part of our everyday life and an issue that should be discussed regularly. It is also a major cause of stress in relationships – particularly in marriage – where it becomes even more important not only for the couple but also for the state. In fact, the state regards married people as a financial unit. When you get married, you don’t just merge your family history, furniture and life under one roof. They also merge your financial future.

Here are some practical points to consider:

What’s in a name

Many women around the world choose to keep their maiden names. In fact, in some societies, a citizen is required by law to keep their maiden names while opting to use his husband’s name socially. It is still more common in Nigeria for a newly married woman to change her name in all of her important documents, although professionals, celebrities, and members of prominent families are increasingly choosing to separate their last names, with the bride choosing to use both Maiden name and surname of her new partner.

If you choose to take your spouse’s name or a hyphenated name, update your records. There are so many documents that need to be edited. Your international passport when a renewal is due, your driver’s license, your investments, your will and other legal documents. Inform your employer, creditors, insurance agents, and bankers who need your certified marriage certificate as legal evidence of your new status before changes can be made.

Mutual respect

If you are committed to a long-term relationship, you and your partner owe it to each other to have an honest conversation about each other’s finances, goals, and fears. They both have different backgrounds and stories, so of course you can see money differently depending on your experience with money in your founding years. The way your parents used money would have had a negative or positive impact on you.

A frugal person married to a spendthrift could be a recipe for disaster if the problem is swept under the carpet and the spending style is not handled with sensitivity. Make an effort to understand your partner’s monetary personality. If you are very different, do not judge them by how they handle money. Learn to accommodate them and work together to make money for you as a team.

Works as a team

In our very patriarchal society, there was an age-old expectation that male family members were the natural breadwinners. Roles are shared in many families these days, or there is a female breadwinner. This can lead to friction if the financial relationship is not treated with wisdom as problems such as ego, fear and control come into play. If one partner masters all financial matters – whether male or female – this can make the other partner feel insecure or inadequate. This dominance can disempower the person who has little or no control over how money is spent.

Even if you do not earn or earn much less than your spouse, responsibilities should be shared. If you pay the electricity bills efficiently or manage a bank account, this can be your job. Ideally, the entire decision making process should not be in the hands of a spouse. Important financial decisions should be discussed with input from both parties, even when making the final decision. Even if you paid for everything, you both own everything.

Do you have a financial family vision?

Try to get together at least once a year without distraction to discuss your vision, plans, and priorities for your family. Built into family goals, there should be individual goals that you respect and work towards. Will any of you go to school again? Will you start a business that will not generate any income for some time? As a couple, you should share your expectations and ideas about bringing up your children before they are born.

Update your insurance

If you and your spouse have separate health insurance plans, compare the two plans and see if it makes sense to continue both or to run a more comprehensive policy from one company. This is a good time to talk about life insurance. Life insurance is appropriate in marriage and certainly where a party is the main earner, as a sudden loss of income can be devastating for a young family.

Get your debts under control

Many people do not realize the extent of their spouse’s financial obligations until they are married. Debt brought into marriage can cause significant friction if it is not handled openly and honestly. It’s best to deal with it and try to get it under control along with other family financial goals.

Shared, separate accounts or a combination?

If you want to maintain a degree of independence without your partner checking the smallest details of personal expenses, separate accounts may be more appropriate.

Having a shared account with individual accounts for personal expenses is a common compromise, as each partner takes responsibility for the household budget and is still able to maintain a degree of autonomy. The partners pay a certain amount of their monthly salary into the joint account to cover current household expenses such as groceries, electricity bills and larger expenses such as rent or mortgage, school fees and family vacation.

If you earn significantly more or less than your spouse, it is only fair to contribute amounts proportional to your income to reflect this imbalance.

There is sometimes confusion about the difference between a common account holder and an authorized signatory. It is important to note that while an authorized signatory is able to manage the account, the primary account holder can choose to remove or change their access at any time. If the primary account holder dies, the other signer of the account will no longer have access to money since the account would be part of the deceased’s estate.

Estate planning and marriage

Estate planning is never a nice topic, but it is a necessary topic. You may have filled out a family member form at the start of work and entered your father, mother, brother, or sister as a family member. We very often forget who has been appointed, unless your company’s human resources department distributes the forms meticulously each year so that employees reflect changes in their lives and beneficiaries. Update the beneficiary names on your employer’s “Relatives” form, bank accounts, retirement savings account, insurance policies and will.

This is doubly important if this is not your first marriage. An advantage of a joint account with the “right to survive” is that if one of two joint account holders dies, the surviving account holder is entitled to the account. Assets such as bank accounts, brokerage accounts, and property that are listed in both names are typically passed on to your spouse without them going through the estate process. Get advice from a lawyer on how best to name your accounts and other real estate.

Every relationship is different. What fits one pair may not be the ideal solution for another. A system that has worked for a while may no longer be appropriate as your relationship and commitments evolve. So be prepared to change them if necessary. If a system doesn’t work, just change it.

Remember that money matters don’t have to be serious and tense. Build in fun, this joy of giving, the beautiful experiences that memories are made of and that make it worthwhile to work hard.

If a couple is committed to a shared financial future while maintaining their individual perspectives and goals, the relationship and potential for success will be strengthened.

Happy Valentines Day