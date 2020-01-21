Money laundering: is Pakistan getting off the FATF gray list? - News

advertisement

Pakistan team in Beijing for FATF working group meeting.



A Pakistani delegation has arrived in Beijing for very important three-day face-to-face meetings with the global money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) working group, which will start on Tuesday.

It is possible that there will be a vote to consider whether Pakistan will leave the ‘gray list’, sources reported to The News International on Sunday.

If Pakistan does not get off the ‘gray list’, it is expected that it will receive a ‘largely compliant’ rating from the FATF with regard to the implementation of 27 recommendations in its action plan that could help it get more time from the watchdog’s compliance.

The delegation is led by Economic Affairs Minister Hamad Azhar and consists of representatives from the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs, the Ministry of the Interior and the financial control unit (FMU).

Pakistan had sent a 650-page evaluation report to the FATF on 8 January in response to 150 questions from the FATF and now the delegation would present details of the steps taken from October 2019 to January 2020, taking into account the FATF recommendations Action Plan.

The FATF announced on 18 October 2019 that it would keep Pakistan on its “gray list” for four months, after which Pakistan might take action if it did not make significant progress with the 27-point action plan of the intergovernmental body.

“The Pakistani delegation will provide the FATF with details on cases registered so far against prohibited outfits, convictions of members of prohibited organizations, registration process of seminars, anti-money laundering, dismantling of the terrorist financing system and investigation of more than 500 cases involving the transfer of funds to terrorist groups, “the sources told The News International.

They also said that the delegation would also provide details of the efforts to enter into a third party agreement with commercial banks to maintain anti-money laundering and the fight against terrorist financing in the country.

During his visit to the US last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged Washington to help remove Pakistan from the ‘gray list’.

“This meeting is very important to us because it leads to a plenary meeting in Paris in April, where the world organization will decide whether Pakistan will remain on the list or will be removed,” he told the media on January 17.

The FATF has placed Pakistan on a list of countries that have not eliminated money laundering and where terrorists can still raise money for their activities.

If Pakistan is not removed from the list by April, Pakistan may switch to a black list of countries that face severe economic sanctions, such as Iran.

