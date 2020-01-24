advertisement

Whether we call it restructuring, contraction, reduction of rights, austerity, dismissal or just dismissal, losing a job is one of the most challenging events in life; these include the loss of a loved one, divorce or serious illness. In January thousands of Nigerians woke up with the news that they had lost their job. Have you been fired recently? Here are some survival tips that should help:

Try to stay positive

There are jobs, but there are millions of people who are looking for them; the competition is fierce. Yes, you have already sent your resume to more than 100 companies. Companies receive literally thousands of resumes, so that even the most efficient personnel departments have difficulty assessing them all and many are not recognized. It is nothing personal.

Typically, the natural feelings that follow job loss are denial, shock, anger, frustration, loss of self-esteem, and depression. Try to dust off your disappointment as quickly as possible. If you stay focused on the many negative reactions and allow yourself to wallow in self-pity, you may miss the following opportunity. Remember that employers are looking forward to meeting ambitious, energetic prospects. No matter how difficult it is, try to concentrate on the practical issues and your next steps.

Make inventory

How much money do you have? What are your rights? How long does your money last? Assess your income, savings and investments against your short-term financial obligations. Are there assets that you can sell if you have to? Set up a new budget to clarify the priorities that must be met, including groceries, energy bills, rent and school fees. Don’t let your insurance premiums expire.

Don’t wish your debts away; try to pay the minimum monthly installments. If you owe interest-free loans to family and friends, do not avoid them; meet them to explain the situation and see if you can save more time. You must stretch your money to cover the costs of living and other important expenses.

Be bold about reducing non-essentials now, because you do not know when you will make money again. The need for an emergency fund becomes so intense at such moments. If you don’t have one, make this a priority as soon as you start a new job. Try to put six to twelve months of your living on a money market account. If your finances are relatively healthy, you have options and you are not forced to do the first unattractive job that comes your way.

Don’t ignore your mental health

If you are stressed or anxious, your physical and mental health may be affected, so don’t forget this very important aspect of your life. We all know that a healthy diet and exercise are good for body and soul. You now have the time to set up a training routine; it will also put you in a better state of mind. If you are unable to shake off feelings of despair that can lead to depression, seek professional help early.

Be honest in your resume

Don’t pretend that you are what you are not; you will be caught. Your resume must be truthful, flawless and tailored to the functions you are looking for, as well as presenting your diverse skills for every occasion. There is nothing worse for a potential employer than reading a poorly written CV full of grammatical and typographical errors. Prepare your resume and proof, read it carefully; there are many good online examples and tips to guide you.

Be prepared

Be punctual and well prepared for interviews. Do some research on the company with whom you have an interview. What value can you add? Why do you stand out? What problems can you solve? Prepare your questions and listen.

Develop your network

This is not the time to withdraw from your circle. Your network, including your immediate family, relatives, friends, colleagues, former customers and business contacts, is now more important than ever.

Network activities offer good opportunities for vacancies and for you to sell yourself. Stay in touch with former managers; it pays to leave with a good impression. If you have left well, your former employer may be able to help. Tell everyone you know that you are looking for a job; many great vacancies are not advertised; they are often filled by personal contacts.

Avoid employment gaps in your resume

Try to avoid having to explain significant gaps in your resume. A future employer will be under the impression that you were not only sitting at home with your thumbs, but that you were occupied with gaining experience and new skills, even if you had not paid.

Internship and volunteer work bring you a foot in the door and offer an opportunity to show your skills, commitment and professionalism. Volunteering offers personal and social benefits and a sense of satisfaction. It can also improve your skills and introduce new knowledge that can be useful when looking for work; indeed, many permanent roles have emerged from an internship as an intern or volunteer. Even if this is not the case, you would have gained valuable experience.

Can you use your skills?

What is that special talent or skill that you can use to earn? What are you passionate about and able to do relatively easily and well and does not have huge start-up costs? Do you have a great idea that you are passionate about and that could become a small business? Think about this and you will find that there is a solution that you can offer. People pay for solutions.

Develop yourself

Do you need to brush up on your skills to make yourself more marketable? IT, language and other skills or certifications will broaden your work options and keep you current and involved. Another master’s degree, if you can afford it, may seem tempting, but will it really change the stakes? Although no subject matter is wasted, becoming an ‘eternal student’ does not lead to any lead. Be strategic in your choices and look for relevant knowledge and experience for the future that can directly support any chosen career path.

Don’t be fixated on your dream job

You may have to accept a role that does not necessarily meet your expectations when you consider your qualifications, expertise, experience or status. Be flexible and take what is available, especially if you have to pay substantial bills and have no savings. If you are offered something that you are good at, even part-time, take it while you continue searching.

More people than ever before experienced work losses and over a considerable period. Although unemployment is one of the most challenging events in life, it can also offer opportunities if you remain calm, proactive and carefully consider the positive implications of your situation. You have time to make some changes, learn new skills and generally improve yourself. This state of affairs could be the impetus you need to follow that passion, to make that dream come true.

