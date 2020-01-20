Monetize customers as you add value

advertisement

This is what CPAs should focus on. The value perceived by the customer is not compliant. This way, they can use you to add value to their business, help them make more money, give them time to enjoy their lives, or gain time to implement their next vision.

If you are a partner in a CPA company, you are an entrepreneur. In a large company, it may be more difficult to implement innovations quickly. If you work in a regional or local practice, you can set up new services, invest in growth or personnel, make price decisions, etc., and you can because you control your future.

Somewhere, many companies have lost sight of the mission. The mission is not to address compliance. Compliance is a task that is part of the mission. The mission is to help the customer create value. They are designed to provide leadership with ideas and insights to increase profit margins, make progress toward achieving their goals, evaluate opportunities and help clients overcome obstacles.

advertisement

Monetization should be the result of customer value creation. Every business has significant opportunities to add value, but is derailed if it tries to move the stack of tax returns or audits to the completed stage. Then they add more compliance to the stack and try to figure out how to use their stacks more efficiently, but somewhere the builder’s value is overlooked. Time is disappearing from us all, but if we lose sight of the key point, namely to create customer benefit, we start to fail in the mission.

The irony is that every CPA company has the data it needs to increase customer value. You just don’t use it. You know how old the customer is, how much money he makes, how much money he makes, etc. He is right in front of you in his financial records. You only need a couple of conversation topics to get a customer to share, as every owner needs someone they can trust to talk about their vision, risks, and concerns.

First evaluate the “customer knowledge” of your company yourself. What do you really know about your customers?

How many entrepreneurs are you older than 60?

How many companies employ adult children in the company?

Draw your top 20 customers. What percentage of company turnover do they make up? Do you know how many are over 60 or have a family in business? Can you list the three main goals and obstacles?

Do you know which service or product segment in the top 20 generates the most revenue?

Start asking questions now. That is the difficult part. Many professionals feel uncomfortable asking questions or knowing what questions to ask. Every company has its “eagle” – the person or the people for whom words flow naturally and who always get to the point. You can get the customer to talk about everything. Most people are not “eagles” and need more structure. If you do not advise, you are a commodity.

Then expand your company. Customers will love the support. The staff will stay and want to be committed. Recruits will want to work for you. Your company will monetize these customers and increase the bottom line, and customers won’t worry about the higher fees because you built their value or solved their problem.

advertisement